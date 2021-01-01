Coronavirus: President Kenyatta suspends Kenya sporting activities indefinitely

The head of state announced the measures he says are aimed at containing Covid-19 following the surge in new cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended all sports activities in the country indefinitely due to rising cases following the coronavirus's third wave.

This is the second time the activities will cease operating after a similar order was issued in March 2020 when the first cases of the coronavirus pandemic were recorded in Kenya.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League, the National Super League, and the Kenyan Women Premier League had all began and were at different stages.

"To avert a national health crisis and upon the advice of the national security council, the council of governors, and also in keeping with the recommendations of the national emergency response committee on Covid-19, I hereby issue the public order No. 2 of 2021 on the coronavirus pandemic," President Kenyatta's statement obtained by Goal read.

"That all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are suspended within the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru until further notice.

"That all sporting activities are hereby suspended, similarly operations of sporting and recreational facilities including members clubs are suspended until it is otherwise directed.

"That in line with the directive on public gatherings including social gatherings, the following measures are to come into effect commencing Midnight on Friday, 26th March 2021."

Harambee Stars expected departure to Togo for a final Group G qualifier is, however, not affected as international travels have not been suspended.



"That all persons coming into the country must be in possession of a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate, acquired no more than 96 hours prior to arrival into the country; with the PCR Certificate also having been validated under the trusted travel platform for those travelling by air," the statement added.

FKF president also confirmed the national side will travel on Saturday for the March 29 qualifier in Lome.

"The plane is awaiting the team at the airport for our journey tomorrow [Saturday]," Mwendwa told Goal after the decision by Kenyatta. "All the other leagues will remain suspended and I cannot say when they will tentatively resume for sure.

After 16 games, Tusker are leading with 36 points whereas Zoo FC, Mathare United, and Vihiga United are in the Premier League relegation zone.