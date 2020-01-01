Coronavirus: Polack training Gor Mahia players through WhatsApp group

The British coach reveals to Goal he has sent vital notes to his players to train and keep fit while the league is suspended

coach Steven Polack has revealed his training programme with the playing unit despite breaking camp owing to the coronavirus effect in the country.

The Kenyan champions were forced to break camp last Friday, just a day after confirmed their first Covid-19 case which prompted the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to be postponed for the next three rounds of matches.

The British coach has now told Goal they have formed a WhatsApp group to help the players train and keep fit while isolating at home as per the orders from the Kenyan government.

“After the KPL was postponed, we gave the players time off, but I called each of my players on Friday and told them we will not be meeting for training and I sent them some personal training notes,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“The training involves running around intensively, sprinting if they can and normal things because they have to keep fit and I have trust in my players they will do the training even in my absence, they are professional players and I am sure they will follow the same.

“I am in contact with them [players] and if they have issues with my notes, I always respond. I will follow up again today [Friday] on the situation [coronavirus] and if it has not improved, then we have to send them more training tips and change the formation because they are training from home.

“There is nothing important than life and it is good for the players to stay away and keep safe. We are communicating every day and even set up a new WhatsApp group to handle the situation and I am confident my players will follow the instructions because they are professionals.”

On the situation by KPL to postpone the league, Polack told Goal: “There is more into life than football, we must be responsible and make sure everyone is safe, it is a serious pandemic and we must pull together if we are to defeat it.

“The only way was to postpone the league because the diseases do not want people coming into contact. It is a sad situation we find ourselves in but I am hoping everything will calm down soon, and the virus will be contained so normal life can resume.”

Gor Mahia are perched at the summit on 54 points, while Kakamega are second on 47 and third on 46 points.