Coronavirus: Pandemic denied AFC Leopards 'respectful KPL position' - Ochieng

Ingwe's fixtures were disrupted when the league was suspended and the forward says it was unfortunate for them

AFC forward Hansel Ochieng has claimed the club would have finished in a more respectable position if the league was not suspended due to the coronavirus.

The decision concerning the league is far from settled given the tussle between the Football Federation (FKF) and the Kenya Premier League ( ).

In the eyes of the FKF, the league is cancelled while the KPL maintains it will be resumed when things normalise.

More teams

Before the league was cancelled, AFC Leopards were sixth on the table with 46 points.

“It is always the best feeling to be on the field with fans around and when you win you feel satisfied and it means big for other people, the club and of course everyone else connected with the club,” Ochieng told the club's Youtube channel.

“Covid-19 just disrupted our day to day activities and it was a major blow to us because we had some good run in the league, good football display and under a new coach. It did a lot of harm to us but all is not gone.

“There is progress in the team compared to last season and if not for the disruption we could have actually done better. We could have finished in a more respectful position in the league.

“We still have time and we can do better.”

Days after his head coach Anthony Kimani urged footballers to invest in order to enjoy a financially stable future, Ochieng has revealed the area he would like to venture into when he retires.

“A football career is normally not a long one but it can also be longer depending on how you take care of yourself. 10 to 15 years can be the period but again it depends on how you put yourself in different conditions,” said the forward.

“I still want to be involved in football when I retire. I would also want to engage in different business like the food industry because I have seen opportunities where one can exploit.”

Ochieng joined AFC Leopards from before the beginning of the 2019/20 season and has explained why he settled at the club so easily.

“Although I did not take part in the pre-season, I joined and gelled in well and it was kind of easy because I had friends I had already played with at Thika United like [Eugene] Mukangula, [Saad] Musa and [Said] Tsuma,” said the striker.

Article continues below

“They welcomed me well and I felt at home and we were ready to work together as a team and so far, we did what we could.”

Should the matches resume, AFC Leopards have a chance to fight for a Caf Confederation Cup slot given they had qualified for the quarter-final phase of the domestic cup tournament.