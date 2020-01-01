Coronavirus: Olunga teams up with Unicef to deliver message to Kenyans

The former Gor Mahia striker calls on Kenyans to stick to the rules and guidelines laid down to control the spread of Covid-19

international Michael Olunga has sent a passionate appeal to his countrymen to continue following government directives so as to help combat the coronavirus.

The former striker, who currently turns out for Japanese top side Kashiwa Reysol, delivered the message in a video posted on the Unicef Kenya Facebook page.

“I would like to urge the members of the public to adhere to the rules of the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic because prevention is better than cure,” Olunga said.

More teams

“Always wash your hands with soap and water, maintain social distance, cover your nose and mouth while sneezing and cough into your elbow too. By observing these measures, we will surely win the battle against the coronavirus.”

Olunga, who also featured for FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), cautioned Kenyans against spreading unverified and misleading information about Covid-19, especially now when the government is trying to control the spread of the virus.

Article continues below

“I also urge Kenyans to stop giving false information on social media as this will lead to misleading reports which might cause panic in the country," he added.

Like many footballers across the world, Olunga has been isolated and training at home in , after their league was also suspended in February.

Before the league was stopped, Olunga had kicked off the season with a brace against Consadole Sapporo in a J-League match.