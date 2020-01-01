Coronavirus: No urgency to determine fate of current season - KPL

The body in charge of the local league affirms there is no need to rush and decide on whether or not to suspend the 2019/20 campaign

The Kenyan Premier League Management has confirmed there is no urgency to determine the fate of the suspended season.

In a press statement seen by Goal, the league's board stated the suspension of the competition will remain in place until such a time the government will deem it fit to continue with matches.



However, the has also said they are not in a hurry to either halt the campaign altogether or wait until when the pandemic is contained so as to continue with the remaining matches.

“Following the consultation with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) chairman, this is to remind you that the KPL 2019/20 season remains suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the KPL's statement read.

“Once the pandemic has been contained, and the Kenyan government confirms lifting of the curfew and other control measures put in place to curb the virus, KPL will convince a shareholders/Governing Council meeting to decide the best way forward that will be good for the integrity of the competition and the clubs and after thoroughly looking at all available options and the pros and cons for every option.

“As of now, there is no urgency to determine the fate of the current season as the world of football is dealing with an unprecedented time as a result of the coronavirus.”

The board, led by 's chairman Ambrose Rachier, also hinted their final decision will be guided by practices put in place by established leagues in dealing with the situation.

“Top leagues worldwide including , EPL, and as well as Fifa, Caf, and Uefa have all suspended their activities until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained. KPL will be guided by the best practices in the world of football on how to go about the remaining part of the season,” the statement added.

On players contracts, the body stated clubs will deal with respective players to settle such matters.

“Regarding the KPL players and their contracts, individual clubs will discuss the situation with their players on the way forward during the interim period that the current league remain suspended,” it concluded.

The KPL had, when the league was suspended in March for the first time, hinted April 4 as a tentative date when actions would resume.

The current coronavirus pandemic, however, made it impossible to resume at the time.