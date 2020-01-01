Coronavirus: Nigerian star Faleye calls for safety

The Nigerian forward has expressed his thought on the pandemic currently wreaking havoc across the world

Wacker Innsbruck forward Sunday Faleye has sympathised with those affected by the coronavirus and urged the football lovers to stay safe.

The pandemic has forced a number of football competitions across the world to be suspended with some players and managers already affected by the disease.

The Austrian second division, where the Nigerian forward plies his trade, has also been put on hold in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Faleye has put smiles on the faces of his fans this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

The 21-year-old winger has taken to the social media to express his thought on the ravaging disease.

“Stay safe and look after your loved ones. In this current situation lives and health must come first,” Faleye posted on Instagram.

“Football will be back when the world is ready! Wishing everyone affected a speedy recovery and hopefully, we can all return to normality as soon as possible”

The Austrian Liga 2 will be expected to resume on April 3 along with other major football leagues in the world.