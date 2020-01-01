Coronavirus: Nairobi City Stars partner with JJF to help 4000 families

The partnership targets to help 10,000 households by the end of the month

National Super League side Nairobi City Stars in partnership with the Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) and Team Pankaj on Thursday distributed food and essential items in Kibera slums to cushion the most vulnerable families in the area from the effects of the Covid–19 pandemic.

Simba wa Nairobi CEO states they had to chip in and help during these tough times and maintain the interdependence between the club and community.

“Ours is a community team, and we would not be able to get where we are as a club without the support of the community,” Korir said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“As such, we will continue to work with the Jonathan Jackson Foundation, Team Pankaj and other willing partners to ensure we reach as many vulnerable communities as we can.”

Jonathan Jackson, who is the Chairman of the foundation, has explained why they had to take the initiative.

“With the measures the government has put in place to aid in flattening the curve and stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country, we are witnessing a situation in which communities in some parts of Nairobi and the country are feeling the effects more adversely than others due to the strain on the economy,” he said in a statement which was obtained by Goal.

“We work with these communities daily, and therefore understand their needs. In working with organizations like the Nairobi City Stars, we have access to manpower and support that allows us to reach a wide section of the community in a short period.

“Today [Thursday], we have provided over 1000 families with foodstuff, soaps and other essential items. Over the next few weeks, we plan to increase that number, as well as the regions reached.”

The teams distributed at 10 locations including Soweto, Ayani, Kianda, Mama Okinda among many others in Kibera, with plans to increase the locations.

The Football Club and the Foundation plan to continue with the distribution to reach at least 10,000 families in April.

