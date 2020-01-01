Coronavirus: Mwendwa stopped KPL to protect Kariobangi Sharks from relegation - Shimanyula

The football administrator alleges the move to halt the top-tier is a ploy to save the Nairobi Eastlands team from dropping to second division

Nick Mwendwa moved to end the Kenyan Premier League ( ) so as to save from imminent relegation, Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has said.

Mwendwa has always been associated with Kariobangi Sharks who struggled during the course of the suspended season and Shimanyula claims the move to prematurely end KPL was motivated by the need to save the club.

Kariobangi Sharks are 12th on the table with 20 points after 22 matches and had conceded 32 goals which is the fourth-worst record in the top-tier.

“[Nick] Mwendwa is shooting himself on the foot,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“We are not going to give him any chance at all because he has no mandate to declare the league has ended.

“We can only wait for the declaration from KPL because they are mandated to do so [stating whether to end the tournament or not]. Mwendwa is not in office now and cannot purport to declare the league is ended. He has no such powers completely.

“He should have just told us he is trying to protect Kariobangi Sharks from relegation because he must have known if the league was going to continue, the team would have been dropped from the KPL.

“I am 100% sure Kariobangi Sharks were going to be relegated. Mwendwa had to find a way to protect them.

“The team was regularly losing and this was a clear indication they were not going to survive.”

Shimanyula went on to claim the Football Federation (FKF) president has ruined the football industry and it is high time he exits the office.

“We are hurt because he is behaving now like a broker. He has been finding a way to save them and he thinks he has got one but we are not going to allow him to do that,” he concluded.

“He has ruined sports completely in the country and if it is possible, we should take him home as fast as possible.”

Clearly, Going back to the pitch to play this season cannot work. Remember that we have 7 league tiers and this decision applies to all the leagues. Just saying to respond to your question. — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) April 30, 2020

Apart from declaring KPL will not resume, Mwendwa went further to state are the champions based on the first-round standings.

“Players have been home and they have to come and train, so how do you find weekends to play matches? Gor Mahia will be crowned, we will forward their name to Caf by Friday. There is no debate about these issues,” Mwendwa stated.

KPL was to enter into its matchday 24 during the weekend when the league was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.