'We want to play' – Munir backs June 12 La Liga return following coronavirus outbreak

Following league president Javier Tebas targeting next month for the competition's return, the Sevilla forward has offered his support

forward Munir El Haddadi is in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season from June 12, convinced that this gives teams long enough to prepare.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused mass disruption to sport across Europe and 's top division has been no different, with a ball not being kicked since early March.

Although lockdown measures look set to be extended again in Madrid, in many other areas of the country they are being relaxed, with Saturday's Covid-19 death toll of 102 people being the lowest daily figure in two months.

Monday will mark a fortnight since players were given the green light to return to individual training, while sessions in groups of up to 10 are set to begin at the start of the week, even for the Madrid-based clubs.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has outlined Friday June 12 as his target for a return to the pitch behind closed doors, with matches played "every day for 35 days", and Munir sees no issue with that date.

"Well, as far as I know they haven't told us anything," Munir told Marca when asked about potentially resuming the season with a derby contest against . "If it has to be played, then we will play. We have to train hard to be the best we can when they say.

"I think it [June 12] is fine. Four weeks already gives you time to do things. The best thing is the sooner you open to work in a group, which is what we need.

"We want to play, all with caution because we have been stopped for a long time. It is not the same as being on vacation – it's been two months locked up without being able to go out or train well. Little by little, we have to do more and safely."

Phase 3 of training sessions, with groups of up to 10 players, will begin on Monday. #WeareSevilla — Sevilla FC - #StayAtHome (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 17, 2020

Prior to the season's pause, Munir had struggled for first-team football at Sevilla this term under Julen Lopetegui, despite an encouraging first few months at the club following his move from last January, but the Spain international insists he and Lopetegui get on well, and he is eager to repay the backing he receives from fans before he contemplates moving on.

"It is true that from there [the defeat to Mirandes in January] I do not play and it may seem that way, but I tell you that with the coach I get along very well and there is no problem," the Barca youth product said.

"And if there has been a problem, it can be solved by speaking. There has been nothing, we have never discussed or anything like that. I am going to continue working, trying to grow and helping the team.

"Really, and I have thought about this many times – I have to return the affection that Sevilla is showing me. I think I can give a lot to Sevilla and the fans that are so spectacular. They have always supported me, whether I'm in this situation or playing."