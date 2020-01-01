Coronavirus: Monaco’s Balde bonds with family

The Senegal international has at least found more time at home following Ligue 1's suspension owing to the coronavirus outbreak

AS star Keita Balde is spending time with his family in Monte-Carlo.



The global coronavirus pandemic has stopped football action in many countries, with all major European leagues suspended.

As the beautiful game is on hold, his French outfit like others have also shut down their training complexes, forcing players to stay at home.

To pass the time, the 25-year-old posted an adorable photo on Instagram of him, his wife and baby with the caption: "Lo mejor de mis dias" which means “The best of my days”.

Balde was loaned to the Red and Whites from Milan after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where lost 1-0 in the final to .



So far, he boasts four goals in 21 league outings as Robert Moreno’s men sit in ninth place with 40 points after 28 league games.