Coronavirus: Mathare United unveil 'home-based training' following government order

The Eastlands club took the step just hours after their cross-town rivals Kariobangi Sharks implemented almost the same move

became the second Kenyan Premier League ( ) club to suspend their training following the government's directive on measures to curb the coronavirus.

United will limit the training of their players in order to adhere to the government's order to avoid crowded places after the third case of Covid-19 was reported on Sunday.

were the first KPL club to suspend training sessions and team activities involving their respective senior and junior sides.

“Following the growing concern over the Covid-19 virus and the recent directive by the government of , Mathare United suspend all club training sessions and meetings with immediate effect,” read Mathare United's letter seen by Goal and signed by the club's Chief Executive Officer Jectone Obure.

“However, our club coaches and the medical staff team are preparing a home-based training programme for our players to help them maintain their health and fitness until we can resume training together again.

“We have also advised all our players and staff to severely restrict movements and observe both present and future government directives and precautionary measures by the Ministry of Health to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The league managing body had suspended matches for the two next rounds which affected Mathare United's matches against and Sugar.

“As a club, we fully support the decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League Limited to immediately suspend all the Kenyan leagues and cup matches in the best interests of our sport and our nation," the statement continued.

“We are fully committed to respecting and adhering to any further directive by the government and relevant football bodies as part of the necessary and concerted efforts to survive the unprecedented global pandemic.

“Lastly, we trust that our government and international organisations together will find ways to overcome this new local and global threat so we can safely return to the pitch to complete what has been an exciting 2019/20 season.”

KPL had hinted league action might resume on April 4 which is the earliest possible date.