Coronavirus: Mathare United reveal training drills amid KPL break

The club's fitness trainer Dismas Akwany says they have taken advantage of technology to share tips for individual sessions

Team fitness trainer Dismas Akwany has revealed how he keeps the players fit amid the coronavirus break.

Just like other Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs, Mathare United released their players to adhere to the government's directives on beating the Covid-19 outbreak.

The trainer has now revealed how they are taking advantage of modern-day means of communication in order to remain active.

"It has been hard to work with all the social distancing measures that have been put in place but thanks to God we live in an era of advanced technology," Akwany was quoted by Mathare United's Facebook page as saying.

"This has greatly helped and every week I send the players a set of exercises [via WhatsApp] that they have to undertake.

"I also try as much as possible not to complicate the training drills and give out the ones that don't need a lot of high-end equipment."

Although it is not clear when the league will resume, Akwany believes it is important for the footballers to remain fit.

"The players also send back videos of them doing the exercises or post on their social media handles," he concluded.

"This has greatly helped in monitoring them because the only thing that we can do now is to make sure that we are in tip-top shape for when the league does resume."

On Tuesday, the KPL stated they were not in a hurry to resume the league actions but if the situation remains uncontained, then they would make an appropriate decision in the best interests of the competition.

“Once the pandemic has been contained, and the Kenyan government confirms lifting of the curfew and other control measures put in place to curb the virus, KPL will convince a shareholders/Governing Council meeting to decide the best way forward that will be good for the integrity of the competition and the clubs and after thoroughly looking at all available options and the pros and cons for every option," the KPL said in a statement.

“As of now, there is no urgency to determine the fate of the current season as the world of football is dealing with an unprecedented time as a result of the coronavirus.”