Coronavirus: Manchester City star Mahrez sends warning message

The Algeria international has given his advice on the pandemic currently causing wreaking havoc around the world

winger Riyad Mahrez has charged people to obey health authorities and stay at home to reduce the risk of being infected by the coronavirus.

The pandemic, which is currently wreaking havoc across the world, has crippled the economy and forced major leagues to be suspended, including the Premier League.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended self-isolation and regular hand-washing while other measures have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus which has claimed thousands of lives.

The 29-year-old international has taken to social media to advise football lovers on Covid-19.

“Important message: Listen to the health authorities and stay at home especially,” Mahrez tweeted.

“It is important to protect the weakest people from the risks of the virus, regardless of their age and their state of health, it is dangerous for everyone. Take care of yourself.”

Message important 💚🇩🇿 Écoutez les autorités sanitaires et restez chez vous surtout !! C'est important pour protéger les gens les plus faibles face aux risques du virus, peu importe leur âge et leur état de forme c'est dangereux pour tout le monde. Prenez soin de vous 💚 pic.twitter.com/7ZtsVCablB — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) March 20, 2020

Mahrez has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s team this season, featuring in 37 games, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists across all competitions.

The winger, who captained Algeria to their second title last year in , will hope to continue his impressive form when the Premier League resumes.