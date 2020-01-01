Coronavirus: Low-income Nairobi residents benefit from Olunga's donation

The forward is the fifth high-profile footballer to lend a helping hand to the locals as they fight the Covid-19 pandemic

Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga became the latest high-profile athlete to make a contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus.

Olunga donated basic necessities towards different institutions and homes to Nairobi's low-income areas.

Olunga is in and has been out of a football pitch as matches, just like , have been suspended as the world battles to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“It was my pleasure to lend a hand towards preventing the spread of Covid-19 by donating sanitizers and hand washes to small business owners, church, carwash, Children's Home and a few households across Lucky Summer, Baba Dogo, Kasabuni, Kariadudu, Riverside and Glucola Estates,” Olunga said in a post on his Facebook page.

The Kashiwa Reysol's top scorer for last season also in J2 League passed a small safety message for Kenyans during their stay at home periods.

“Let us all stay safe and keep sanitizing,” the former Thika United, and striker concluded.

Some of his fellow Harambee Stars teammates have also made a contribution towards the fight against the viral disease.

Cercle Brugge midfielder Johanna Omollo, through his Johanna Omollo Foundation, donated cooking oil, rice, ugali flour, sugar, hand wash, soaps and many more basic necessities to the residents of Dandora five days ago.

Earlier, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama donated hand sanitisers to Mathare Slum residents through his Victor Wanyama Foundation in conjunction with Red Cross, Gina Din Foundation and the Africa Yoga Project.

Defender Eric Ouma was the first high-profile footballer to make a donation when he bought hand sanitizers for a group of young footballers in Kibera Slums.

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata was also not left behind as he made his contribution three days ago when he donated some 10,000 litres of clean water to the residents of Mathare 4B area.