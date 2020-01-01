Coronavirus: Let Fifa decide season's fate - Sofapaka president Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu owner states the world football governing body will give directives after the Covid-19 pandemic

president Elly Kalekwa has urged stakeholders to stop opining on the fate of the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) season until the verdict is made known by Fifa.

A couple of days ago, Football Federation (FKF) through its CEO Barry Otieno stated might be handed the league title if the season is ended prematurely owing to Covid-19.



However, Kalekwa has a piece of advice for football stakeholders.

"This is a tricky situation which we have no control over, it might end soon or take time," Kalekwa told Goal on Sunday.

"The majority of the leagues around the world are currently suspended, and once this [coronavirus] pandemic is over, Fifa will definitely come with directives about the leagues.

"If they say leaders should be declared champions, then it will be so; if they think the season should be declared null and void it will be so. But until then, we should be patient."

The Batoto ba Mungu founder said that he will be happy to see the season played to the end.

"The directive might favour some clubs or go against them, but the situation affected every club," he added.

"I want every team to fight for respective position, and not to get what is 'not rightfully' theirs depending on the directive we will get.

"But we are just ready to follow the guidelines we will get after this unfortunate situation is over."

April 4 is the tentative date the KPL might return.