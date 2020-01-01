Coronavirus: KPL winner to be determined in universally accepted method - Aduda

The K'Ogalo official states there should be a better way of getting a top-flight winner

CEO Omondi Aduda has rubbished the suggestion of using a play-off as the way of determining the Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner.

The top-tier is currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it is not yet clear whether it will resume and end as scheduled or not.

The KPL CEO had suggested a play-off might be one of the ways used to determine the 2019/20 season winner but the Gor Mahia administrator thinks otherwise.

"Has it ever happened anywhere? I don't think that is viable because that is why we call it a league," Aduda told Goal

"If it is a league, the winner has to be a team which has amassed more points either in a straight way or on a technicality. Rules of engagement are usually laid down before the beginning of the league.

"We cannot turn back and start insinuating other things that are not part of the laid down mechanisms of determination."

Aduda feels should wait for the precedent set by the elite leagues before making a decision.

"The solution depends on what we are having; those are discussions going on even in the elite stage. What do the laid down criteria give us? What is the latitude?

"If there is a latitude of determination during such moments, then we get to it; in the absence of that then we do not have the moral authority to come up with suggestions that have not been universally agreed on. Because the rules of engagements mean even the federation has to be involved," he added.

"And the federation will not be involved in the National Executive Level (NEC), but the General Assembly's level because it is the highest legislative organ."

Gor Mahia, Kakamega and are in the first three positions respectively.