Coronavirus: KPL teams must respect decision if Gor Mahia are crowned - Situma

The league management could end up handing over the championship to K'Ogalo should the competition end prematurely following coronavirus fears

If the Kenyan Premier League ( ) does not resume in time, the management will have to make the tough choice and hand the title, retired Kenyan defender James Situma has said.

The KPL was suspended to at least April 4 after the government banned public gatherings as a move to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Situma, who won the KPL title with as captain with in 2009 and with in 2016, said if the league ends prematurely, the KPL will be forced crown Gor Mahia as champions.

“If the league is not completed due to prolonged suspension, KPL will have no choice but to hand over the championship to Gor Mahia,” Situma told Goal.

"They will have no option but to do so and I understand it will be the toughest choice they will have to make.

“At the end of the day, KPL will have to make a choice as they have no alternative.

"This is life and situation sometimes force one to make such a tough choice and should be understood.

"A decision has to be made even though it going to be favourable for one side and unfavourable for other sides.

“Everyone would have loved to see the league run into its natural end but if it is not going to resume then let us be ready for the tough choice ahead.

“KPL management knows what is the best for the league but it is our prayer we overcome the coronavirus issue so that the competition resumes.”

The former and AFC defender also hailed the decision to suspend the league, saying it is important to prioritise the safety of the players.

“It was a natural move and we had no other options as the biggest thing to do in such a situation is to protect the players. There was no need for continuing with the league and exposing our players to danger,” explained Situma.

“They have to be healthy to play and this move, according to me, was the best. You know it is a worldwide pandemic and it calls for caution from everyone.”

The former Kenyan international also explained why the expected congested fixtures may not have a negative impact on players should the league restart.

“During my time, I loved playing back-to-back games because I can tell you, there is no player who likes spending the whole week with the coach on the training ground, without a game," he concluded.

“I liked working with the coach a day or two then play unlike spending the whole week training. Back-to-back matches will always help players keep their fine forms continuously.”

After matchday 23 actions, Gor Mahia are leading with 54 points while Kakamega and Tusker, who have played one fewer match than, have 47 and 46 points, respectively.