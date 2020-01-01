Coronavirus: KPL suspension will affect season calendar – Oguda

The KPL CEO reveals to Goal they will now face difficulties to finish the league as ordered by Caf owing to Covid-19

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) have confirmed the decision to postpone three rounds of matches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) will affect the calendar of events.

According to KPL CEO Jack Oguda, Caf had set May 24 as the date to finish the Kenyan league but with the latest decision to shelve matches owing to the deadly coronavirus, it will affect the calendar.

“There is a huge possibility it will change the calendar because we had intended to finish the league on May 24 and with two round, in fact, three rounds of matches now affected then we will not meet the date Caf had already set to finish the league,” Oguda told Goal on Monday.

“You know the postponement of matches also affected international matches which will have to be rescheduled and having all this done will definitely affect the whole program.”

Oguda further said they are not sure whether the league will resume on April 4 as tentatively set, suggesting it will all depend on the information they receive from the Ministry of Health with regards to the Covid-19 virus.

“We just set April 4 as a tentative date to resume the league so it does not mean the league will resume on the same date,” Oguda continued.

“We will keep communicating with the Ministry of Health and will get the best date with the information they give us, we are hoping this issue will be handled and sorted out so that we can have our football back.

“As you can see it is a global issue and we cannot risk our lives too, so we have to play safe and wait for the way forward.”

has so far confirmed three coronavirus cases since the pandemic was discovered in the country last Friday.