Coronavirus: KPL should not be in a hurry to restart - Xavier

Football activities were suspended as per the government directive to restrain the Covid-19 spread

Kenyan Premier League ( ) should not be in a hurry to restart the league, AFC legend Francis Xavier has stated.

KPL moved to halt the league for two rounds and gave April 4 as a tentative date where it could restart but Xavier feels the situation has to be managed totally before allowing the return of action.

“Let the situation be managed totally around the globe and restart the league thereafter. We should not be in a hurry at all,” Xavier told Goal on Saturday.

The former assistant coach also explained why the suspension was the best move by KPL after the government moved to ban social and public gatherings as a safety measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Suspending the league remains the best move by KPL,” added Xavier.

“Just think, if one player is affected, do you know the number of people he will interact with once he gets back home? I am giving that example just to show how big the crisis would be and why the move is good.”

The remaining matches are expected to be played within a short period of time should the league resume but Xavier says it does not matter so long as they will be played in a safe environment then.

“I do not care whether we will witness a pile-up of matches because life is very precious compared to all those competitions we are talking about," explained the former Wazito FC team manager.

“Just tell me if we rush to conclude the league and in between the players are infected what benefit would we accrue from the rush? None at all.

“Let everyone remain safe first until when everything is right and we can continue when we are assured we are extremely safe.

“See how countries like responded by suspending their top leagues. It only means they value lives more than anything else.”

KPL and Football Federation (FKF) moved to halt top-flight matches, the National Super League, County and Regional leagues as a measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.