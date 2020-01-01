Coronavirus: ‘KPL players are indeed suffering, I hope things settle soon’ – Polack

K'Ogalo's British tactician sheds tears on behalf of players and Kenyans, hopes the Covid-19 situation will be contained soon

coach Steven Polack has confessed several players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) are suffering owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The British tactician has told Goal while he is also suffering, the players in the top-flight are suffering more and prayed the mess created by the Covid-19 is sorted out quickly and normalcy returns.

“Everybody knows the financial situation is not the best, nobody is being paid salaries and it has not been easy for my players and even players from other KPL clubs, I don’t think it is been easy for them because of the financial situation, we find ourselves in,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“Especially when you have a family that you have to take care of and you need to pay your bills, I hope by God’s grace it will be sorted out very soon.

“It is not a nice position to be in, having no money is not nice, we are all suffering but maybe the players are suffering the most because for me, as you know in Africa people live day to day, but for me, I had saved money and people need to learn.

“I remember my family telling me when I was coming to Africa, you need to save some money, even it is Sh100 a week or even Sh10, 000 a week, save money because you never know what will happen, and people don’t do that here, they don’t save because they live day to day here, and to me, it is something they need to learn.

“I am hoping the issue [Covid-19] is sorted and everything returns to normal, it has not been easy even for me, you can imagine if I am in such a situation and I had saved money, what about the other Kenyans, all my players, and even all the other players around the country, it is tough and difficult.”

Gor Mahia are among the teams that are yet to pay players’ salaries accrued for over five months and in a recent interview with Goal, chairman Ambrose Rachier said they are trying their best to solve the situation.

Despite the government chipping in with a stimulus package of Sh10, 000 for KPL players, the money seems not to be enough as they had already accumulated bills that need to be sorted.