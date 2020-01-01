Coronavirus: KPL can only be cancelled if Europe and Africa do it – Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu boss believes they can only declare the top-flight null and void after leagues in Europe and Africa do the same

president Elly Kalekwa believes the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is relying on other major European and African leagues to make a decision on the fate of the 2019-2020 season.

The Kenyan top-flight is currently suspended indefinitely owing to the effects of the coronavirus, with the KPL secretariat revealing the league can only resume when they get clearance from the government.

The debate on what should be done if the league does not continue has dominated Kenyan headlines, with some saying the league should be scrapped altogether and start afresh while others believe should be crowned champions since they are at the summit.

But Sofapaka boss Kalekwa, who sits in the KPL committee as the head of marketing, has said such a decision will only be taken once the revered leagues in Europe and across Africa set a precedent.

“The KPL secretariat will only cancel the season if major leagues in Europe and Africa do it,” Kalekwa is quoted as saying by The Star.

“We have a similar calendar and if they do it, we will have no choice but to follow suit. Regardless of the losses which will run in millions, we will have to take that decision. At the moment, the safety of our players and everyone is the top priority.”

On Monday, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack said they are ready to play two matches in a week if and when the league resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

The British coach, who is chasing his first league title with K’Ogalo since joining the champions at the start of the season after replacing Hassan Oktay, told Goal he will want to see the league, which has ten matches to go, played to the end.

“I think we can still play the remaining ten rounds of matches with proper organisation and that is why I am advocating for the league to be played to the end to avoid complaints and squabbles," Polack said.

Kisumu All-Stars coach George Aroka is also of the opinion that the league should be played to end to find the winner and teams to be relegated.

“My opinion is we should resume the league from where we left. We are ready to play the remaining matches even if it means two matches a week,” said Aroka when asked by Goal about the situation.

“I have heard proposals the league should be cancelled and Gor Mahia handed the title, but that could be unfair to other title-chasing teams.”

By the time the league was suspended, Gor Mahia had seized the top spot with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega while had amassed 46 to keep third place.

Gor Mahia have, however, played one game more than the chasing pack.