Coronavirus: KPL cannot end prematurely - Posta Rangers coach Omollo

The tactician is optimistic the Covid-19 will be successfully dealt with and the league will resume in a few week's time

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is against the idea of ending the Kenyan Premier League ( ) prematurely.

The top tier was put to a break on March 16 owing to curb the spread of Covid-19, with April 4 set as the tentative return date.

According to the 40-year old, things might return to normalcy in April and if it happens, teams have a chance to play their matches again.

"The idea of ending the KPL prematurely is not good, I believe we will have time to finish it well," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"I am optimistic all will be well by mid-April and the league can resume in May.

"There will be enough time to play the remaining matches; it will be fair for every team to fight for the respective position as per their objective."

The former defender has also given his opinion on what should be done if the league is ended prematurely.

"If the coronavirus pandemic extends forcing the league to be halted, then it should just be pronounced null and void," he added.

"You cannot award someone the title just because he is leading the race; we have to complete the games for teams to be awarded.

"However, I know Fifa will give directives on how to go about it if the league ends prematurely."

Currently, lead the KPL table followed by Kakamega and .