Coronavirus: Kindly protect yourself - AIK Fotboll defender Ouma

The versatile player has urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid getting infected

defender Eric Ouma has joined other footballers in urging people to stay protected against the coronavirus.

The virus has had a global impact which has seen economic and social activities coming to a standstill. The AIK Fotboll full-back has shared some tips on his official Facebook page on how to remain safe from the global pandemic.

"Kindly protect yourself from the coronavirus," the 23-year-old who can also play as a winger posted.

"Wash your hands avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. In case you experience any symptoms seek immediate medical assistance and stay at home until you feel better.

"Prevention is better than cure."

The Kenyan Government has so far confirmed seven cases across the country but no death has been recorded in the country.

The situation has hit the sporting world and currently, the Kenyan Premier League ( ), the National Super League and all the lower-tier leagues have been indefinitely suspended.