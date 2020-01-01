Coronavirus: Kenya's Omollo donates foodstuff to Dandora residents

The midfielder joins teammates including Victor Wanyama and Eric Ouma in helping Kenyans deal with the effects of Covid-19

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo is the latest high-ranking footballer to offer foodstuff to Kenyans during the coronavirus-induced curfew.

Omollo, through his Johanna Omollo Foundation, donated cooking oil, rice, ugali flour, sugar, hand wash, soaps and many more basic necessities to the residents of Dandora.

“[Johanna] Omolo grew up from Dandora and he saw it fit to give back to the community especially during this coronavirus pandemic which has greatly affected the lives of Kenyans,” the foundation's chairman Godfrey Okoti told The Standard.

More teams

The Johanna Omolo Foundation also manages the Menstrual Health Management program in the same area and donates sanitary towels to students at Dandora Girls, Tom Mboya Primary, Good Shepherd and Starlight Senior.

They also run the Soccer Academy which helps to develop girls’ and boys' talents who are interested in football. The academy was launched three years ago.

Omollo has also invested in education through the 'Educate Needy Children' programme.

On Friday, 's captain Victor Wanyama donated hand sanitisers to Mathare Slum residents. The star, through his Victor Wanyama Foundation, joined hands with Red Cross, Gina Din Foundation and the Africa Yoga Project to help the Nairobi Eastland residents in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are also calling upon those in privileged positions to support and help the most affected families so that we can combat this pandemic as one Kenya,” the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said on Friday.

“During this fight against coronavirus, it is important for us as Kenyans to do our part and help stop its spread.”

Article continues below

“Make sure you follow the guidelines set out by healthcare officials; wash your hands thoroughly and social-distance yourself as much as possible.

“If we all play our parts, we will beat this.”

A week ago, defender Eric Ouma had donated hand sanitizers to a group of young players in Kibera Slums.