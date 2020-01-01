Coronavirus: Kenya's Kibwage reveals what he learned during KPL break

The former AFC Leopards defender states being at home has helped him improve on his culinary skills

and FC defender Mike Kibwage has revealed the greatest lesson he has learnt during the Kenyan Premier League ( ) suspension.

The Harambee Stars central defender said he has learnt the art of baking cakes.

Apart from doing stuff inside his house, the former AFC star also revealed his own training regime to help him keep fit as he waits to see whether the KPL will resume.

More teams

“I have been at home for a very long term and have learnt a lot of things. The interesting bit of my self-isolation period is that I have learnt how to bake a cake and I think I do not need to buy a birthday cake anymore,” Kibwage said as quoted by KCB's Facebook page.

“I have a programme which I always adhere to and am hoping for the best.

“For now, I am involved in individual workouts like sit-ups and push-ups and many other drills to keep myself fit.”

The Mukumu High School alumnae also pointed out what he has since missed as Kenya is under partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although I am at peace of mind, I miss playing football a great deal and my lovely teammates. Let us try to stay at home and eventually everything will be good,” continued Kibwage. “Apart from football, I miss my family members that include my dad and my brothers.

“Since the government banned movements, I cannot be with them physically but I have been communicating with them always. I thank God for that.

The defender also urged Kenyans to keep praying as this is a sure way of defeating Covid-19.

“I hope you are doing good whenever you are as I am doing good, wherever I am. I thank God for my safety but we must keep on praying because we are not in a good moment but what I know is it is going to pass.

Article continues below

“Your prayers and my prayers will surely help a great deal.

“Since the season is suspended, during my weekends I always watch old matches from the Premier League and our own KPL games. This helps keep me engaged and avoid boredom as I also watch other things that I might have missed before.”

Kibwage has been recently linked with a move to 's giants and champions Simba SC.