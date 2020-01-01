Coronavirus: Kenya will pull through the pandemic - Wazito FC's Oswe

The midfielder is hopeful the country will defeat the crisis after a two-month battle to contain it

Wazito FC midfielder David Oswe is confident will overcome the coronavirus pandemic soon.

In a special message meant for fans, teammates and general members of the public, Oswe believes the victory will be achieved with strict adherence to the safety measures described by health practitioners.

“I urge my teammates to keep working behind the scenes because we will have to pick up from where we left and take the team to greater heights where it should be,” Oswe told Wazito's website.

“To the fans and Kenyans in general, let us keep safe and follow the government and health directives for a better tomorrow.

“To those Kenyans who have been greatly affected by the pandemic, I urge them to keep faith and condolences to those who may have lost their loved ones during this time, let them remember that we are together in this and that we will pull through.”

The 28-year-old midfielder spoke about how he has been fairing away from the football pitch.

“Well, it hasn’t been easy,” he added. “When your body is used to a certain daily routine then there is a sudden change to it, adjusting is never an easy task. But I am coping.

“I came up with my personal timetable which involves a morning jog that starts at around 5.45 AM to 6.30 AM. It is followed by a few stretches because later in the evening at around 4 PM I’ll be doing some in-house workouts that involve agility, speed reactions, core, and many more as directed by our coach [Stewart] Hall.

“I take a warm shower after the morning jog, make myself some coffee then read a few of my books because at the end of the day I still have to juggle between getting my school certificates and football.

“This is done on a repeat mode until the weekends with two days off that is a day in the middle of the week and Sundays."

Oswe, however, revealed the greatest lesson the coronavirus has taught him after it brought almost everything to a standstill in the world.

“I have learned something about humanity. That whether rich or poor we are all vulnerable and we should always live in harmony,” he concluded.

With the Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) move to cancel the league far from being settled, Oswe and his teammates are not sure when matches will resume.