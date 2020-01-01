Coronavirus: Kenya, Uganda & Tanzania set to benefit from Caf relief fund

The Cairo-based body says the money is set to help its members to ease the monetary burden brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak

Caf has announced a financial relief plan to its 54 member associations to help them cope with the adverse effects of the coronavirus.

The Football Federation, Federation of Football Association of (Fufa) and Football Federation (FKF) are expected to benefit from the Caf relief fund.

Although Fufa and FKF moved to cancel their leagues - which were suspended in mid-April and consequently cancelled in May - they are set to benefit from the kitty. The TFF announced the Mainland Premier League matches are set to restart on June 13.

“A total of $10.8 Million will be transferred to the 54 MA’s on the continent as part of a relief plan to ease the financial burden on the African football community during these unprecedented times,” Caf's statement read.

“Also, Caf is assessing the opportunity of additional financial support to MA’s for the resumption and organisation of their domestic competitions.

“Meanwhile, Caf is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organization (WHO), Fifa amongst others on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time.”

A fortnight ago, Africa's football governing body had announced that it was going to distribute $3.5 Million to the clubs that took part in interclub continental competitions for the 2019/20 season before they were suspended.

The two competitions - Caf and the Confederation Cup - were halted at the quarter-final stage as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad explained why the eligibility requirements by the FA's were relaxed.

“Due to the fast-spread of Covid-19, African MA’s have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders,” stated Ahmad.

“Caf has thus decided to wave the eligibility requirements to access the annual grants, so all MA’s can benefit during this difficult period.”

Caf's move comes a month after Fifa released $500,000 to each member association as well the remaining entitlement for 2019 and 2020 in order to help the federations cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.