Coronavirus: Kenya star Ouma donates hand sanitizers to Kibera residents

The former Gor Mahia defender has moved to donate hand sanitizers in a move aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19

international Eric Ouma has joined the war to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country by donating hand sanitizers to a group of young players in Kibera.

Ouma, who currently turns out for Allmänna Idrottsklubben (AIK) in , becomes the first foreign-based player in Kenya to contribute towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

“In partnership with Nuria Store and Atotozs, we have decided to donate the hand sanitizers to Kibera Angels Soccer Academy in Kibra to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Ouma confirmed on his official Twitter handle.

Ouma, who locally turned out and won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with , also revealed they will next move to Mathare Slums for the same exercise.

“However small it is, it will help for the time being with our next stop being Mathare Slums in the coming days.”

The virus has forced the postponement of the Kenyan top-flight for the next three rounds of matches.

KPL has set April 4 as the tentative date to resume the competition.