Coronavirus: Kenya government to support ‘broke’ sportsmen and women - Amina

The Sports CS reveals to Goal the government will move to cushion local athletes from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Kenyan government has promised financial backing for all sportsmen and women in the country in the wake of effects caused by the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world with also being hit hard with several sporting activities having been suspended under a directive from the government to help combat the virus from spreading further.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) was first halted for 30 days but has now been suspended indefinitely while other sporting activities such as athletics, golf, to mention but a few, have also been called off until further notice.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has told Goal the government is working out on ways to get money from the National Sports Funds so as to help the athletes pay bills as they are not involved in any action owing to the virus.

“We know all the athletes in the country are currently suffering because of the stringent measures that have been put in place to help combat the virus and as the Ministry of Sports, we are working round the clock to come up with a way of getting them some money to keep them going,” Mohamed told Goal on Wednesday.

“Most of these athletes have families and rents to pay and we must come out to support them at this time because they represent our flag very well outside the country. It is something my ministry is working on and they should be patient because soon, we will have a way to pay them.

“We are keen to draw the money from Sports Funds because we have enough money in there and it will be good it helps them, I know most of them are not doing what they love doing, playing but maybe soon things will come back to normal.”

On Monday, during his presidential address, Kenya’s head of state Uhuru Kenyatta lifted Kenyan entertainment spirits high with a directive to the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage to set aside Sh100 million to cushion local artistes from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenyatta said in a bid to empower the youth and forester sustainable livelihoods, local artists will get a chunk of Sh100 million every month.

President Kenyatta said the Sh100 million fund will allow artists, actors, and musicians to continue entertaining the public through TV, radio and the internet.