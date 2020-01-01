Coronavirus: Kenya government bans use of Kasarani and Nyayo stadia

The government has taken more steps in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 by banning the use of the country's two biggest stadia

The Kenyan government has banned the use of the country’s main stadia – Kasarani and Nyayo – for the next 30 days amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Kasarani is the biggest stadium in with a capacity of 65, 000 while Nyayo has a 45,000-seating capacity.

However, the Kenyan government has confirmed the two facilities will not be available for use for the next 30 days after the country registered a seventh coronavirus case.

“In compliance with the directives issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Covid-19, and follow up guidance by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Kenya hereby notifies our clients and the general public all our facilities at both Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium will remain closed for the next thirty [30] days from the day of this notice,” stated a letter from Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto, obtained by Goal.

Kasarani is used as the home ground of Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides and , while AFC use Nyayo Stadium as their home venue for league matches.

The KPL is currently in a recess for the next three rounds of matches owing to the Covid-19 virus, with April 4 set as the tentative date to resume the action.