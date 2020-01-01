Coronavirus: Kenya custodian Odhoji maintains shape for Napsa Stars

The custodian has shared a clip on how he is keeping fit amidst the Covid-19 outbreak

goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji is giving his best indoors to ensure he stays fit despite the suspension of all football activities in Zambia.

Just like his colleagues, the Napsa Stars custodian is at home waiting for the Covid-19 outbreak to be curbed before making a return to the pitch.

The former player admitted it is tough to stay quarantined but the main thing is to continue training.

"We are just from our indoor training, our first session today," Odhoji says in a video posted on the club's Facebook page.

"With the quarantine thing, it is difficult because of social distancing. We are trying to keep fit before the team comes back.

"We hope you guys are staying safe, washing your hands and sanitizing keeping the self-hygiene is important and we hope to see you soon."

The Zambian government has suspended all public and social gatherings to limit the spread of the virus.

Napsa Stars are based in Lusaka and play their home games at Sunset Stadium.

Previously known as Profund Warriors, the club is named after and sponsored by the National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa).

Before the break, Napsa were riding high in the top tier - they were placed second on the log after accumulating 45 points from 25 matches.

They have managed to get 13 wins, six draws and six losses.