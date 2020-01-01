Coronavirus: KCB refuse to honour FKF Shield Cup vs Wazito FC

The Bankers have returned home as a precaution after the Government's directive regarding Covid-19

Kenyan Premier League side have opted against playing their FKF match with Wazito FC, scheduled for Saturday, at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The Bankers were to meet the 2018/19 National Super League champions in the Round of 16, but have decided not to honour the fixture following a government directive to suspend all sporting activities due to coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure following the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 in the country, the team has already embarked on a journey back to Nairobi from Nakuru where we were scheduled to feature in tomorrow's FKF Betway Cup," the club confirmed through their official Facebook page.

"We shall release an official statement."

The Federation had initially given a go-ahead to all the scheduled matches for this weekend, before confirming that, from March 16, there would be no football activities in the country until further notice.

"Following the confirmation of the first coronavirus [Covid -19] case in , Football Kenya Federation has suspended, indefinitely, FKF grass-root football competitions and women leagues that include the Kenya Women Premier League, Women Division One League, all FKF Branch Leagues, National Division One League, National Division Two League, FKF grassroot sanctioned tournaments and Academies competitions," the FKF statement began.

“However, all Kenyan Premier League, National Super League, and the FKF Cup fixtures scheduled for this weekend will kick off as planned, behind closed doors but will remain suspended indefinitely from Monday, March 16, 2020.

"As a precautionary measure, there will be no pre and post-match handshakes in the said fixtures and fans will not be allowed in and around the stadium."

Wazito are already in Nakuru for that game, and have been approached for comment by Goal.