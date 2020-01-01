Coronavirus: KCB players to receive their salaries despite KPL break

The Bankers boss reveals they will continue to pay their playing unit salaries until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Commercial Bank ( ) players will continue to receive full salaries despite the effects caused by the coronavirus.

Kenya is among the countries which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and have since moved to suspend the return of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) indefinitely until normalcy returns.

KCB chairman Azu Ogolla has reaffirmed the safety and health of players will come first during these trying moments.

More teams

“Of course it’s not business as usual for our club because of the loss of matchday revenue,” Ogolla is quoted by The Star.

“However, our players are getting paid their salaries. We are aware of the reduction of income of our players can have adverse effects on their lives and as a club, we have not reached a situation where such measures need to be taken.”

Ogolla confirmed they were in constant touch with their members and continued to advise them on the need to stay safe.

Article continues below

“We are encouraging our players on the need to adhere to the government directives on social distance,” Ogolla continued.

“We are aware they have initiated ways of remaining fit at this moment and we hope the situation improves but until then, they remain in the safety of their homes.”

Wazito FC is the other top-flight club that said they will pay players’ salaries while Kakamega became the first team to introduce 30% pay cuts.