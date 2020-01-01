Coronavirus: Kariobangi Sharks take drastic measures, suspend club activities

The move follows the directive from the government on how to help halt the spread of Covid-19

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have taken drastic measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Kariobangi Sharks' move is in line with the directive from the Ministry of Health and comes just a day after the third case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the country.

The Nairobi-based club has suspended their regular training session among other activities as they try to move with speed in complying with the government order on how to curb the spread of the disease.

“Kariobangi Sharks continue to closely monitor the situation relating to coronavirus in compliance with the instructions given by the competent authorities; Football Federation, Fifa, and the Ministry of Health,” the club announced in a letter to all employees and seen by Goal.

“We have adopted a series of preventive health measures and until further notice, we have immediately suspended our all training and competitive activities, for the senior team as well as U20, u17, U15 and U13 teams.

“We have asked all our employees to restrict all their movements, and necessary travel strictly for working reasons will be authorized and facilitated by the office.

“We appeal to all our employees to assist us to implement the above initiative and supporting one another but with special regard to the safety of our families.”

Kariobangi Sharks, who were in action on Sunday as they battled FC Talanta in an FKF match which they won 4-1, also shared with their players and employees’ key safety measures which they have to observe at personal level.

“Finally, we request everyone to comply with health and hygiene instructions which include; frequent hand wash, adopt social distancing and avoid hugs, handshakes, or unnecessary close contact,” the letter concluded.

“Cover your nose or mouth if you cough or sneeze and clean surfaces with chlorine or alcohol-based disinfectants.

“If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider.”

The scare which has been brought by Covid-19 also led to the suspension of the KPL for two rounds.

The lower leagues, county leagues, the Kenyan Women Premier League and the National Super League were also halted.