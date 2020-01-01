Coronavirus: Kariobangi Sharks physiotherapist Kemboi reveals how players are kept fit

The Eastlands side has been out of action since the football-related activities were suspended in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak

physiotherapist John Kemboi has explained the extra measures they have undertaken to ensure their players remain fit while away from the training ground.

Kariobangi Sharks, just like their Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals, have been out of action since March when the competition was suspended in response to the government's directive that banned public gatherings.

It was done in order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

More teams

Kemboi outlined the exact specifications of training regimes Kariobangi Sharks players undergo at an individual level in a bid to keep fit.

“We designed a specific program for each player according to their age, needs and position. We use social platforms at times to keep everyone updated by making needed illustrations,” Kemboi told the club's website.

The physiotherapist further revealed how players are supervised to make sure they do what the training programmes stipulate, which is mostly shared on the club's social media platforms.

“To make the follow up easy, we have divided them into groups and we've tasked our technical bench members to head and supervise each group,” he added.

Kariobangi Sharks are not sure whether they will return to action for the suspended season after Football Federation (FKF) moved to cancel the league, citing the ongoing suspension related to the coronavirus.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Management opposed the move and even threatened to seek legal redress to stop the FKF's cancellation of the competition.

It is yet to be known if the FKF-KPL tussle will end and if, eventually, the league will be concluded.

When the FKF decided to cancel the league, Kariobangi Sharks were 12th on the 17-table team and had amassed 20 points from 22 matches.

Article continues below

They had only four wins, eight draws and their loss tally was standing at 10.

Their season struggles were further evidenced by the number of goals scored - 27 - against goals conceded, which stood at 32.



Table-toppers have been named as champions for a fourth successive time by the FKF, after leading the KPL standings at the halfway stage of the competition.