Coronavirus: Kakamega Homeboyz striker Wanga takes stand on pay-cuts

The veteran striker explains why it is not ideal to subject KPL players to salary reductions

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga believes it will not be fair to subject Kenyan Premier League ( ) players to pay-cuts.

The Western-based side announced the players have accepted 50% salary reductions owing to the coronavirus outbreak which has led to the suspension of many sporting activities. The veteran striker believes it will be tough on players to be subjected to salary reductions.

"As we know many players in the KPL earn little and on most occasions, they depend on winning allowances," Wanga told NTV.

More teams

"Telling a player to take a 50% pay-cut is not easy. For example at Kakamega Homeboyz, I know of players who have families in Nairobi and are based at Kakamega. He pays rent for two places; for instance, if the player was earning 60,000, it means he will get half of that," he added.

Article continues below

"It will not be easy for him to take care of his family and afford other basic needs as well."

Homeboyz are the only team to have openly stated they will reduce players' salaries due to the current situation until things normalize. The Western-based side is second on the KPL table with 47 points, seven less than leaders who have played more games.

Wazito FC President Ricardo Badoer revealed he will not do the same to his players and technical bench.