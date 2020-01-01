Coronavirus: Kakamega Homeboyz players support pay cut – Shimanyula

The Kakamega-boss explains to Goal his players were in unison to take a 50 percent pay cut owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated the decision to take a pay cut was discussed at length with the players and was done without malice.

The Kakamega-based outfit became the first Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side to accept a move which will see their salaries be reduced by half owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

The players will take a pay cut of 50% in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's plea on March 25, as one way of helping the country deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

More teams

President Kenyatta and his deputy agreed to take an 80% pay cut and Shimanyula now says his players have no problem to take the same route so as to help fight the pandemic.

The outbreak has seen ’s top-flight suspended for three rounds of matches and April 4 was set as a tentative date to resume.

“I did not take the decision to cut players’ salary on my own nor was it done behind the back of the [players], no, it is a decision we sat down with all the officials, members of the technical bench and the players to reach,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“My players did not complain at all because they have seen how tough the situation is outside here because of Covid-19.

"We explained to them bit by bit of why we have decided to take the decision and they all understood in unison, no one complained or raised alarm, they are all fine.”

Shimanyula also confirmed the players have been released to go and isolate at home pending normalcy to return.

“We also decided to release the players, they have all gone home and we will not have any training sessions,” Shimanyula continued.

Article continues below

“We have given them a few training tips while at home and I know they will come back even stronger and continue to challenge for the title. I know soon we will have the league back and play the remaining matches of the season.”

Homeboyz were enjoying a good run before the top-flight was suspended in mid-March and are sitting second on the 17-team table with 47 points and have one game in hand compared to leaders Gor Mahia.

K'Ogalo are leading with 54 points from 23 matches.