Coronavirus: Kakamega Homeboyz coach Muyoti calls for divine intervention

The tactician believes divine power is the only sure hope of stopping Covid-19

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has urged all to pray and ask for divine intervention in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Kenyan government announced 110 Covid-19 cases in the country with three casualties.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder believes only the divine power can stop the pandemic which has led to the suspension of all the sporting activities in most countries.

"From [Friday] at noon, let us go on our knees," Muyoti posted on his official " target="_blank">Facebook account.

"Let us all say a prayer to God, the only power that can stop this pandemic. It does not matter what religion you are, God is one, God is Great, and God is good.



"Go on your knees wherever you will be and say that prayer, God will save us, Amen!"

A couple of days ago, Homeboyz players agreed to a 50% salary cut as one way of helping the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic, following President Uhuru Kenyatta's plea on March 25.



President Kenyatta and his deputy agreed to take a 80% pay cut and Kakamega Homeboyz are the first Kenyan Premier League ( ) side to follow suit.

Muyoti's side was enjoying a good run before the KPL was suspended in mid-March and are second with 47 points and have one game in hand compared to leaders .

K'Ogalo are leading with 54 points from 23 matches.