Coronavirus: It is tricky training at home - Nairobi City Stars star Abich

The veteran defender explains how it is working from home due to the global pandemic

Nairobi City Stars captain Noah Abich states it is not easy working from home to maintain fitness.

The second-tier side, just like other teams, suspended their activity owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, their Serbian coach Sanjin Alagic gave the players a program on how they should train until normalcy returns. The experienced Abich has explained how the situation is, trying to adapt to the new way of training.

"We are all trying to adapt to it," the veteran defender is quoted by the club's website.

"This morning I was at my local gym for a workout with Atudo [Jockins]. I am following the program as it says and I want to believe the rest of the lot are doing the same.

"But working from home is tough. It’s not what we are used to."

His assistant Calvin Massawa who has been at the club for the past nine years believes discipline is needed to adhere to the laid down program.

"On my part, I follow the schedule to the letter. It requires a lot of discipline to stick to the program. Those are the challenges that come with working alone from home," Massawa told the club's website.

Club's field captain Anthony Kimani has mixed feelings regarding working from home.

"Working from home is a bit tricky because of this pandemic the world is going through. But again it’s fun at the same time because we get to tag along with our families who get to experience what we do on a daily."

Prior to the league suspension, Simba wa Nairobi were flying high and have so far managed to collect 64 points from 26 matches.