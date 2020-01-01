Coronavirus: I have already done everything in my house - Crystal Palace's Zaha

The Ivorian forward has been one of the more active football players indoors as the pandemic continues to spread

Wilfried Zaha has stated he is thinking of new activities he can engage in while he remains indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has claimed more than 11,000 lives globally, including nearly 200 in the United Kingdom.

This has forced the FA to postpone football games across the country until at least April 30.

Until then, players are to remain in self-isolation and Zaha has been engaged in a number of activities that have gone viral on social media including the Stay at Home Challenge.

"Me thinking of new activities to do because I’ve done absolutely everything in my house already," Zaha posted on Instagram.

The 27-year old made a very huge gesture by offering free accommodation via his rented apartments in London to National Health Service (NHS) medical personnel working round the clock to treat people infected with the coronavirus.