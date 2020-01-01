Coronavirus: How Manchester United star Ighalo is touching lives in Nigeria

From social media giveaways to distribution of food items across Lagos, the 30-year-old is doing his best to put a smile on peoples' faces

forward Odion Ighalo is giving out cash and food items to people across as the West African nation continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 is having a drastic effect on the country's economy while several businesses and markets have been shut down to contain the spread of the virus.

In containing the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria, the Federal and State Governments have banned large gatherings exceeding 25 people while citizens have been urged to stay at home.

More teams

Aware of how the order might affect people, Ighalo who is renowned for his humanitarian gesture in the country, resorted to cash giveaways on social media to help his fans stock up their homes.

Article continues below

Oya my people make una go follow @judeighalofans for some info about some little cash for una to buy something for house.make una manage am Bcos una plenty o #stayhome #staysafe #Godblessyouall🙏🏾 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 26, 2020

Although it was conducted and supervised by his fans' base, a token of 5,000 naira was given out to 10 people.

ALL Winners Should Please Send Us Their Account Details To Get Their Cash Prize Immediately 🙏🏼https://t.co/0sbRvcZpKr — Jude Ighalo Fans (@judeighalofans) March 26, 2020

Aside from the online activity, Ighalo, through his fans' base, took to the streets to distribute foodstuff to the less privileged on Friday. The package includes rice, salt, canned tomatoes.

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. God bless @ighalojude 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JwpelYLWxD — Jude Ighalo Fans (@judeighalofans) March 27, 2020

The 30-year-old's benevolence made Nigerians tip him to become their next President, but he immediately turned down the suggestion of delving into politics.

Ighalo who has enjoyed a bright start to life at Manchester United since his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua in January, owns an orphanage home that houses less privileged kids in the West African country.

Launch date is 16th of December 2017 you are all invited 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yzISuwuZsV — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) November 22, 2017

The 30-year-old has made eight appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from , scoring four goals in three starts so far.