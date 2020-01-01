Coronavirus: HIFK Fotboll's Origi launches initiative to feed Nairobi's vulnerable citizens

The goalkeeper aims to give food to homeless women and kids twice a day as the country fights the Covid-19 issue

and HIFK Fotboll goalkeeper Arnold Origi has launched an initiative to provide food for the most vulnerable people in Nairobi.

The initiative dubbed Friends of Origi Meal aims at feeding the homeless and underprivileged especially women and kids during this period the country battles the coronavirus issue.

“Mothers are very dear to me,” Origi said in a post that appeared on his Facebook page.

“These special creations deserve care. It is why my heart is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. For having friends and family who have fully thrown in their weight to support Friends of Origi Meal.

“An initiative that looks to help and take care of our mothers on the streets of Nairobi, who their already difficult lives have been made even more difficult in the difficult times the world is facing today, and seems to be forgotten.”

The 36-year old custodian explained the real goal of his initiative and the budget he wishes to use.

“The desire is to at least provide two meals a day [dinner and breakfast] three times a week, with the aim of outlasting this pandemic," added the former and goalkeeper.

“On April 9 we surpassed our expectations of feeding 100 people [mothers and kids] on a Kes15000 a day budget and ended feeding 150 people [men too].

“Power of a mother/woman; Give her something in this case, thought, and she will multiply it and make it grow and that's why they are so special.

“We are guaranteed of doing it again and again for at least 10 days, as there is Kes150,000 at our disposal. My prayer is that we don’t forget our mother’s living on the streets.”

Origi further urged capable citizens to do it on their own way and help their fellow beings who are underprivileged.

“You can join us or by just doing it in your own special way wherever you might be,” he concluded. “The most important thing is that our mothers living on the streets and their families are not forgotten and that their lives, does not become even worse than it already is.

“It doesn’t have to.”

Victor Wanyama, Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Michael Olunga, Francis Kahata and Johanna Omollo have already extended their helping hands to citizens especially in Nairobi to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.