Coronavirus: HIFK Fotboll goalkeeper Origi resumes mission to feed Nairobi's vulnerable

The custodian's efforts targets mothers in the slum areas of the capital city during the Covid-19 pandemic

HIFK Fotboll goalkeeper Arnold Origi has once again delivered on his promise to feed vulnerable mothers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan star has teamed up with a number of individuals to make sure his donations reach the targetted group of Nairobi residents.

The custodian's effort to support the homeless mothers saw people from the Ziwani and Dandora areas enjoy the donations.

More teams

“After a few challenging days due to the necessary measures taken by the government to help control the spread of the Covid-19 virus in our areas of operation, which halted our food delivery for a few days, we were finally back on Wednesday and Saturday,” Origi confirmed on his Facebook page.

“I am immensely grateful to each and every one of you that has supported us and continue to support us with your contributions.

“None of this would have been possible without your help.

“Immensely grateful to the Single Mothers Association of for warmly welcoming us to their home and providing us with a kitchen where we cooked and will continue to cook, for facilitating and helping us reach single street mothers and especially in the Ziwani area; the place that gave birth to me.

“A very special place.”

Origi and Johanna Omollo teamed up to ensure the over 100 mothers were fed in Dandora. Omollo had donated his own share previously in the same area.

“Thanks to Johanna Omollo Foundation for facilitating and coordinating delivery yesterday [Saturday] in Dandora, another place that is extremely dear to me as it’s the place that formed me,” added Origi.

“Thanks to Ryan William our chef for always bringing the A-game and making sure that the food served is worth being served to a mother.

“Thanks to Stella Katiwa for the humility to join us on Wednesday and volunteering to help serve our mothers with dignity.

“We are on again and ready to serve 150 street mothers’ dinner and breakfast next week and the next three days a week, for the next seven weeks.”

Article continues below

Through the initiative dubbed 'Friends of Origi Meal' the 36-year-old goalkeeper initiated the mission in April.

Victor Wanyama, Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Michael Olunga, and Francis Kahata are other Harambee Stars who have donated to the vulnerable during the pandemic.