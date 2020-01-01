Coronavirus: Harambee Stars defender Okumu donates food bags to vulnerable families

The IF Elfsborg star has been on the forefront in undertaking initiatives that help disadvantaged families cope with the Covid-19 challenge

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has continued with his philanthropic programme of reaching out to vulnerable members of the society and donated food to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

In his initiative dubbed 'Going Above and Beyond Program; Phase One', the defender who plies his trade with the Swedish side IF Elfsborg, has teamed up with local institutions to see that his vision of reaching out to the selected families is a success.

“Earlier this month, we selected 160 sporting families in Roysambu Constituency where Kahawa Sportive Soccer Academy is located and we'll be giving them food bags during this time when Covid-19 has adversely affected communities,” the former Sugar defender said.

More teams

“In partnership with Cleanshelf Supermarket [Kahawa West branch], we will be giving out shopping vouchers to the selected families that will enable them to do their own shopping at the supermarket. I would like to thank all that came through to make this first phase of the programme a success.

“I would categorically like to thank Kahawa Sportive Soccer Academy, AFC Ann Arbor, IF Elfsborg, Magongo , Ascension Athletes, Sports Legal, True Talents of Africa, Wesan Creative Solutions and everyone who in one way or the other has made this a success as we bring smiles to people in the society.”

Okumu, who made his name shine even brighter during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in , is among other Kenyan athletes who have donated towards Nairobi families who are likely to be adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis Kahata, Michael Olunga, Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and Eric Ouma have all helped members of the society in various slums in the capital city.

Article continues below

The Nairobi City is under a dusk to dawn curfew as this is one of the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the novel virus.