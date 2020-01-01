Coronavirus: Harambee Starlets official forced to quarantine after trip to Turkey

The FKF official also acted as the head of the delegation for the team which was invited for a tournament in the European-Asian nation

Harambee Starlets and Football Federation (FKF) Vice-President Doris Petra has taken the measure to self-isolate after her trip to .

Petra was among the delegates that accompanied the national football women's team to take part in the Turkish Women's Cup where they emerged third overall.

In a post which appeared on her Facebook page, Petra stated she was taking the initiative and revealed she was grateful to friends who have reached out to her to find out how she is doing.

“This quarantine is necessary but it's killing me before the virus,” Petra said.

“I thank all those who have called or sent SMS to check on me. I don't take it for granted and I am praying for all my friends, relatives and enemies.”

“May God protect us all. May God give long life to the entertainment industry you make life at such times worthwhile. To my true friends be blessed more.”

Petra's move to quarantine herself echoes the government plea to Kenyans who feel they might have contracted the coronavirus in one way or another in order to avoid spreading it to close relatives.

Kenya, with 25 cases so far, has taken a number of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic which also saw all soccer-related activities halted.

Petra was accompanied by other officials to Turkey for the invitational tournament, including head coach David Ouma, assistant coaches Mary Adhiambo and Jackeline Juma, goalkeeper trainer Enos Karani, and physiotherapist Wilberforce Juma.

Team doctor David Nabule, team manager Beldine Odemba and kit manager Geoffrey Otieno were also part of the Turkey delegation.

The Vice-President also acted as the head of the delegation as 21 players were selected to take part in the March 4-10 competition.