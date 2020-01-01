Coronavirus: Handing Gor Mahia KPL title would be unfair - Okwemba

The former midfielder believes no team should be crowned as champions if the top tier cannot continue

AFC legend Charles Okwemba believes no team should be declared the Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner if the season ends prematurely.

The top tier has been suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and if the situation does not improve, the probability of the league not resuming is high.

The 40-year-old believes the remaining matches are way too many and no side deserves to be crowned in such a scenario.

More teams

"Handing any team, in this case, , the KPL title at this point will be unfair to other competitors," Okwemba told Goal on Friday.

"The difference between leaders Gor Mahia and third-placed is just eight points. K'Ogalo have played a game more as opposed to Tusker and Kakamega . So handing Gor Mahia the title with about 11 matches left will not be a good idea."

The former midfielder has opined on what should happen, suppose the league does not end.

"If the KPL comes to a premature end because of the coronavirus, then it should be declared null and void. No team should be handed the title, that will be the only sober decision," Okwemba continued.

Despite the KPL fixing April 4 as the tentative date to resume the league, FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno now says if the situation does not improve by then, they could end the league and declare the winner using the current table standings.

"We hope that it is contained soon and we can resume normal football," Otieno told Goal.

Article continues below

"If not then we might have to end the season prematurely and declare the winner as per the current standing, especially if Caf doesn't allow for an extension to submit league champions to be included in the Caf ."

If the league is cancelled today, then it means Gor Mahia will be crowned the champions for the fourth season in a row as they lead the log on 54 points, Kakamega Homeboyz are second on 47 while Tusker are third on 46 points.