Coronavirus: Gor Mahia players training hard at home – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal he is monitoring players back home and is happy with what they are doing

coach Steven Polack has stated his players are training very hard at home despite the coronavirus fears.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) is suspended for the next three rounds of matches owing to the threat of Covid-19 and could resume on April 4 if normalcy returns.

Last week, the British coach told Goal the club had opened a WhatsApp group to help players keep fit while isolating at home as per the orders from the Kenyan government.

Polack has now told Goal his players are responding well to training and he will continue to send them vital notes on the group to help them maintain their shape ahead of the resumption of the top-flight.

“My players are working very hard, I speak to all of them every day and they are responding well to some of the training tips I am asking them to do while at home,” Polack told Goal.

“Last week they did much of speeding and running around but I want to change the tact a bit now that the situation in the country is not improved. I am in communication with all the players, they are good professionals who are keen to learn even without being pushed and I like them for that.”

Despite Gor Mahia leading the table, Polack insists they will have to stay focused to win a fourth successive league title.

“We have a break which no one expected will come but we don’t want to be distracted with people saying Gor Mahia will be crowned if the league ends today,” Polack continued.

“As Gor Mahia we are prepared for everything, if they want to give us the trophy for being at the top that is okay with me if they want us to face off in a play-off that is okay with me, we will take what the football association tells us, I am calm and players are calm too.”

Gor Mahia are perched at the summit on 54 points, while Kakamega are second on 47 and third on 46 points.