Coronavirus: Gor Mahia, Fikisha Rehabilitation Centre donate groceries to 50 families

The club has confirmed they will continue helping vulnerable households during these tough times

18-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in conjunction with Fikisha Rehabilitation Centre donated groceries and other essentials to 50 vulnerable families in Kawangware.

Many people have been affected by Covid-19 especially those in informal settlements. The club managed to hand the aforementioned locals the basics which have been tough to get since many businesses have been closed for about 10 weeks now.

"The partnership between [Gor Mahia] and Fikisha has been successful because at least we have helped 50 families here in Kawangware," club's Treasurer Calvin Okeyo told Goal .

"Kwangware was our starting point because the rehabilitation centre is based there, but we intend to do the same in other parts. We could have loved to go in other parts of the country as well but it is impossible as at now owing to cessation.

"Today [Monday] we have spent about Sh100,000 in conjunction with other parties. Our main objective is to help families that have been hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic," Okeyo concluded.

Among those who attended the function was Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, K'Ogalo players -Lawrence Juma, Joachim Oluoch and Samuel Onyango.

The KPL giants have been struggling financially and have reportedly not paid their players for five months now.

A couple of days ago, Wazito FC have become the first KPL club to extend their helping hand to seven Children's Homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they are not on the pitch following the suspension of football activities, the Nairobi-based club visited several areas in the city and distributed foodstuffs to facilities that take care of children.

"As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we visited seven Children’s Homes in Nairobi and donated foodstuffs, sanitization products, and equipment among other things through the Wazito FC Project," the club said in a statement.

"Both playing and none-playing club staff were part of the team that visited seven children’s homes in Mathare, Embakasi, Lang’ata, Ruiru, Kangemi, Valley Road, and Kasarani where they put a smile on the faces of children in these homes during this difficult coronavirus pandemic period.

"The children were shown how to wash their hands properly as a way of protecting themselves from the deadly coronavirus and also received pep talks from our players and staff.

"The pandemic has brought nearly everything to a halt, the vulnerable groups like children in orphanages are often forgotten and cannot access basic things like food."