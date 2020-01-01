Coronavirus: Gor Mahia deserve KPL title if season is ended - Medo

The tactician believes K'Ogalo have shown they deserve the title by the way they were playing this season so far

Coach Melis Medo believes should be awarded the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title if the season comes to an abrupt end.

The top-tier is currently halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it is not clear when it will resume. KPL has set April 4 as the probable date of resuming but it might be pushed to a later date.

The Egyptian born American is also impressed with the way Kakamega have played this season but still feels K'Ogalo deserve the crown if the league comes to a premature end.

"[Gor Mahia] should definitely be crowned if the season is ended," the former Wazito FC tactician told Goal on Monday.

"Seven points clear from second-placed Homeboyz and eight from . I mean it is tricky and it is a 90 minutes crazy bouncing ball game but I would leave that to Football Federation (FKF). I will vote Gor if it ends tonight. When it rains, it pours."

Medo says he is interested to see how the Nicholas Muyoti-led Homeboyz team will finish.

"I would love seeing Kakamega to the end. Great squad with great management and they are willing to fight to the last inch," he added.

"It is never about the money; when you deliver in football, money comes. It is all about dedication from top to bottom."

So far, most KPL teams have played 23 matches.