Coronavirus: Gor Mahia and Tusker will recover quickly after KPL break - Odera

The tactician believes established league clubs will have an easier time getting back to fitness when the league resumes

Teams like and may need little time to recover when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) resumes, Sugar head coach Charles Odera has said.

Odera believes the long period players of the established sides have had will help in their recovery, unlike Chemelil Sugar which recruited many new players due to the mass exodus witnessed during the last transfer window.

“It would be easy for the likes of Gor Mahia and Tusker to recover quickly because their players have been together for long, unlike our team where we almost have to form a new team every season,” Odera told Goal on Monday.

“This break is going to affect my team in a very big way. It is like I am going to start afresh because as the second leg was starting, my new players had started gelling well but the process has been badly affected by the coronavirus.

“I lost a number of players in the transfer window and I ended up remaining with 10 players and three goalkeepers. We had to recruit massively before the second leg.”

Chemelil Sugar, who are fighting to remain in the top-tier after a series of poor results, had started picking up points before the league was suspended. The former Oserian star says he would have to start rebuilding the team almost from the bottom again.

“We had seen improvement due to the motivation given by our sponsors. I am going to face a big problem with helping the team gel well once again,” added the KPL-winning player.

Odera is further concerned by the fact many of the players might not be training at home during the coronavirus break.

“I am following up on their individual training but again it is very hard to assess them. They might be training but the standard of that training may not be of the level we want,” concluded the tactician.

“It is always better to train together as a team than individual sessions.”

Chemelil Sugar have nine points from 23 games.